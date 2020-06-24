One case now monitored in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 54 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 53 confirmed cases and one probable case.

There are 53 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Twenty-seven women and 27 men are among the cases.

There have been seven county patients hospitalized total. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 2,516 cases and 298 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 43 cases and three deaths, Williams 60 cases and one death, and Henry 23 cases.

There were 46,127 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 42,767 confirmed and 3,360 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 7,379 hospitalizations and 1,876 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 2,497 confirmed deaths statewide, with 238 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced two public awareness campaigns aimed at spreading awareness of COVID-19 prevention measures that impact the well-being of Ohioans and the Ohio economy.

“The messages of these ads are clear,” said DeWine. “Ohioans, by continuing to practice good prevention, can do two things at once, help stop the spread of COVID-19, and responsibly and safely get back to work.”

The first campaign, called “I Believe,” focuses on real Ohioans and the measures they take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These 15-second ads, provided by the Ohio Department of Health, will air for three weeks on broadcast, cable, and social media across the state.

They will feature Dr. Kevin Sharrett, a primary care physician and medical director for the Greene County Health Department, and Shareece Maskiska, a nurse manager at Mercy Health.

The second campaign, called “Up to All of Us,” focuses on the importance of taking proper preventative precautions, such as maintaining social distance and washing hands, to get Ohioans back to work and Ohio’s economy working again. The ad, provided by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, will air for three weeks on broadcast and cable television and features an emergency room physician and a restaurant owner and operator.

• DeWine also announced the first round of funding being distributed to local criminal justice entities as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant.

Approximately $2.1 million will be awarded to a total of 65 local criminal justice agencies including law enforcement, probation/parole offices, corrections agencies, courts, and victim service providers.

The funding can be used toward COVID-19 expenses such as cleaning supplies, PPE, and medical supplies like thermometers. The funding will also be used to pay for technology upgrades that are needed for teleworking or other virtual services.

• The Four County Career Center Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, June 29, in the multi-purpose room.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., followed by the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Following the regular meeting, the Records Commission will meet.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

