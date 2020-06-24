Wauseon men indicted on multiple counts

On June 15, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

Madison N. Martinez, 24, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about March 6, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Michael C. Osborne, 48, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of counterfeiting, one count of theft, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 13, 2020, he allegedly, with purpose to defraud, passed a counterfeit obligation or other security of the United States. On or about Feb. 13, 2020 and March 6, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. On or about May 22, 2020 to May 24, 2020, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Dustin L. Lantz, 25, of Fayette, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Feb. 12, 2020, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Thomas W. Skiver, 30, of Archbold, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Ryan P. Nofziger, 44, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, one count of endangering children, one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about June 1, 2020, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, allegedly with one or more children in the vehicle. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, and he allegedly possessed a controlled substance.

Crystal S. White, 34, of Montpelier, was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about June 9, 2020, she allegedly failed to appear in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas for her pre-trial conference on June 9, 2020.

Russell A. Layne, 59, of Russellville, was indicted on one count of grand theft. On or about Feb. 8, 2017 to March 9, 2018, he allegedly stole cash valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.