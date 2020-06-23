4-H Club adapts to pandemic

Fulton County’s Goats and “Udder Things” 4-H Club kicked off 2020 with a meeting prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, club members haven’t been able to meet in person. But that hasn’t stopped the club from meeting online. June meetings will be held on Zoom.

The club’s officers were appointed: Lydia Heilman, president; Catherine Snyder, vice president; Leah Mishka, secretary; Levi Short, treasurer; Arielle Bernal, news reporter; Alexa Short, health; Alex Short, safety; and Arika Zeiter, historian.

Demos and community service projects are still required but the date will be moved back.

Rabbit advisors are holding a rabbit clinic to prepare club members for the Junior Fair; social distancing will be practiced.

The club is hoping to sell face masks during the pandemic, and is finding new ways to adapt and serve the community during the pandemic. Members sent cards to residents of Swanton Healthcare and Retirement Center to lift their spirits, and will continue to plant flowers at the Evergreen Community Library.

Reported by Arielle Bernal