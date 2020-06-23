Swanton Library announces reopening date

After a few months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swanton Public will reopen to the public on Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m.

The staff has been working to make the library compliant with all safety regulations set forth by the state and CDC.

“The safety of our community and staff is the number one priority,” said Director Adam Walter. “Patrons will need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.”

The staff will also be following the same guidelines. However, the library will still be offering regular services, including computer and wifi access, fax and copy service, and access to all library materials.

The library will now be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to those hours, they will be offering senior hours from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Swanton Library will also continue to offer curbside service for requested items as well as copying and faxing. Call or use the request form at www.swantonpubliclibrary.org/curbside-request-form.

“As the staff returns, we will be exploring new, creative ways to bring programming to the community. This will involve online programs, activities to do in town, and also our Summer Reading Program,” said Walter. “SPL would like to thank the community for its patience during this difficult time. We look forward to seeing everyone again.”

