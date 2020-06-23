Posted on by

Relay goes virtual


A luminaria ceremony was held Friday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds with a drive-thru option for viewing.

Members of the Wauseon Machine Relay for Life team.


A virtual Relay for Life was held last week for Fulton County and included several events that people could participate in online. Above, Wauseon Machine Relay for Life shirts for 2014-2019. There is still hope for some type of in-person event later in the year.


