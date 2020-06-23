Area roads close for construction

Multiple area road closures were recently announced.

In the Swanton area, State Route 295, between Soul Road and Shaffer Road, will be closed for railroad work Monday, June 22 through Monday, June 29. The closure will maintained by Norfolk Southern.

County Road 24 closed between County Road G and US 20A on Monday for the replacement of a bridge. Completion date is set for Aug. 28, 2020. A detour is posted.

County Road T between County Road 27 and the Williams County line closed for about three weeks starting Monday, June 15 for bridge replacement. All work is weather dependent. A detour is posted.

In Delta, work is planned on Adrian Street, beginning this week. There will be temporary closures during this construction process in various areas and at various times.