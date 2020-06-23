A Fulton County Solidarity March was held Saturday in Wauseon with a goal of amplifying the discussion of racism in the area. Participants met at Reighard Park in Wauseon, where there were speakers and an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence was observed in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others who have “senselessly died at the hands of police officers.” Participants then marched from Parkview Street to the Fulton County Courthouse on Fulton Street.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Ful-Co-march.jpg Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwst https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_solidarity.jpg Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwst