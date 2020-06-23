Wauseon Council placing reduced levy on ballot

Wauseon City Council last week approved placing a reduced pool levy on the November ballot.

Council passed an emergency resolution to move forward with the proposal to reduce a levy supporting the city’s community pool from 2.6 mills to 2.0 mills. The resolution also requested the auditor to certify the tax valuation of the city and the revenue the levy would generate.

The proposed five-year levy renewal would drop annual revenue generated for the pool from about $310,000 to an estimated $215,000. City Public Service Director Keith Torbet told Council members previously that the original amount included construction costs for the pool and is no longer necessary.

The lower amount would be used to cover operation of the pool and the city’s parks and recreation. The reduced millage would begin January of 2021.

An emergency resolution or ordinance does not require the customary three readings for final approval.

Council also passed on emergency a resolution to collect the city’s share of money from the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund. The funds can be used only for coronavirus-related expenses.

Passing a third and final reading was an ordinance amending Codified Ordinance Chapter 1117 – Establishment of Districts and Maps, and Amending the Official Zoning Map.

A motion to reappoint James Barber to the Charter Revision Commission for the term of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023, was approved.

Also approved was a motion to authorize Mayor Kathy Huner to send a letter to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control indicating the city does not object to the sale of liquor on an outdoor expanded patio area at the Warrior Wings location at the corner of North Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street.

And a motion was approved to authorize Finance Director Jamie Giguere to appropriate $18,000 within the Drug Law Enforcement Fund account entitled Drug Enforcement to equip two new patrol vehicles.

In committee reports, Councilor Harold Stickley said property owner Tim Dennis attended the June 9 Park Board meeting and asked the members to approve a sign to be installed in Rotary Park for Goodwin Preserve and Trails. The sign was approved by the board.

Council accepted the Park Board’s recommendation on the sign.

Councilor Patrick Griggs gave a summary on the June 10 Tree Commission, saying that the Tree City USA program will be held in Wauseon in 2021 as scheduled.

Increasing the cost of the Memorial Tree Program was also discussed, as the city pays to replace trees. Council accepted the Commission’s recommendation to increase the cost to $360.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder reported that EMS contracts will be discussed with the Fulton County Commissioners. He also noted that the number of department calls is up as people are out and about more.

• Assistant Police Chief John Roof reported that applications for part time officers and dispatchers are being accepted.

Roof said the annual Safety City program for preschoolers is scheduled for July 6-10 and July 13-17. Applications are available at the police department, the city water office, the Wauseon Public Library, and the city’s Facebook page. The deadline to apply is July 3, and donations to fund the program are being accepted.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said the city’s Public Works Department is spraying for mosquitoes twice per week.

He also noted that the South Shoop Avenue water line project is completed and that grass in the project area will be reseeded in the fall.