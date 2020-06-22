Wauseon postpones fireworks; no active cases in county

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The City of Wauseon announced Wednesday it will not hold its annual fireworks celebration over the Independence Day holiday weekend because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The city said it was postponing the fireworks, slated for July 3 at Biddle Park, due to the continued restrictions put in place for mass gatherings by the State of Ohio. The plan is to hold the fireworks celebration when restrictions have been relaxed.

A replacement date has not be scheduled at this time.

• Fulton County has had 53 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 52 confirmed cases and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old, with a median age of 47. Twenty-seven women and 26 men are among the cases.

Of the total, there are 53 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County had 2,432 cases and 269 deaths, 233 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest information from the county shows 1-34 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-34 range.

Holland has had between 103-136 total cases, while Maumee has 137-170.

Wood County had 334 cases and 51 deaths, Defiance County had 42 cases and two deaths, Williams 59 and one death, and Henry 23 cases.

There were 44,808 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 41,578 confirmed and 3,230 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 7,242 hospitalizations and 1,844 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 2,463 confirmed deaths statewide, with 237 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• There will be no physical access to attend the Northwest Ohio ESC Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, public participation has been suspended during this time.

The board meeting will be conducted via telephone conference, Zoom video, and face to face. Anyone interested in accessing the meeting should contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. You will need to also provide your name and address.

• Normal Memorial Library in Fayette is reopening on Wednesday. Hours of operation will be Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m., and Friday from 1-5 p.m.

The library is providing advanced order check-out. Call ahead, and items will be checked out and ready upon arrival.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

