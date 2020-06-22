Some 2020 fair questions answered

Following a Fulton County Fair Board vote last Tuesday, this year’s version of the fair will look quite different, with only the Junior Fair scheduled to proceed.

Many of the details still need to be worked out but several questions have been answered.

The Junior Fair will be open to youth with animal exhibitions, their immediate family members, Junior Fair advisors including 4-H advisors and Agricultural Education teachers, and other pre-designated volunteers. An auction will be conducted, and the length an animal can stay on grounds is still being discussed, along with show dates and weigh-in times.

Camping will be allowed only for Junior Fair exhibitors who receive livestock pen tag assignments. They will be allowed to camp at the fair for $20 per night during their animal’s stay.

All camping registrations and payments made for 2020 will be applied to the 2021 Fulton County Fair.

Additionally, the Junior Fair and the Fulton County office of the Ohio State University Extension are working together to develop a virtual display of Junior Fair still projects.

For many, fair food is one of the main draws to the fairgrounds. Fair officials are working on a way to make that food available, even it is not in a fair setting. They plan to speak with local organizations to see if they are interested in coming to the fairgrounds on select weekends this summer to participate in a Fulton County Food Fair. They are currently discussing what this might look like and if it is feasible.

Because the Fulton County Fair is one of the largest events in northwest Ohio, the fair board felt the responsibility to act wisely to keep the community safe and not place additional stress on area first responders and dedicated volunteers. The board also felt strongly about putting its efforts instead into supporting youth participating in the Junior Fair.

“The board understands and shares the disappointment this decision will make for the community, but also recognizes that the enjoyment of the fair so many have come to love and look forward to is not attainable in the current situation,” board members said in a press release issued. “So, it is with the same determination and commitment that has fueled this fair for over 160 years that the board will move forward in planning a great fair to be enjoyed by all in 2021.”

The fair board will make announcements and updates as they become available on social media outlets, as well as the fair website at www.FultonCountyFair.com.

The Fulton County Fair Board voted last week to only hold the Junior Fair this year. Some details still need to be worked out. Games will not be part of this year's Fulton County Fair.