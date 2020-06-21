Reopening of Fort Meigs site announced

PERRYSBURG — In partnership with the Ohio History Connection, Fort Meigs Historic Site will welcome visitors again on June 24.

The reconstructed fort and museum will resume regular hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays noon-5 p.m.

Specific hours for at-risk populations will be Wednesdays-Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. During these hours, every visitor will be required to wear a mask or face covering. After 11:30 a.m., masks and face coverings are recommended while inside the visitor center and in historic structures.

Capacities will be limited inside the museum gallery, visitor center and historic buildings. Social distancing will also be enforced.

The staff is following guidelines provided by the Ohio Department of Health to create the safest environment possible as we reopen.

For more information, visit www.fortmeigs.org or call 419-874-4121.

This 10-acre fort, the largest reconstructed, wooden-walled fort in the United States, sits on its original location along the Maumee River. The seven blockhouses, five artillery batteries and numerous earthworks appear much as they did during the summer of 1813. Exhibits in the fort’s blockhouses present the life of a soldier, the building of the fort and dramatic accounts of the two sieges against the fort in 1813.

The visitor center houses classrooms, a museum store and a museum. The exhibits focus on the themes of Era, Conflict, Understanding, and Remembrance. The exhibit also explores how historians and archaeologists learned what happened at the fort. Important artifact collections are featured in the museum exhibits, including War of 1812 weapons, accouterments, uniforms and personal items of soldiers.

Historical interpreters dressed in 1812 clothing present demonstrations of camp life, weapons and other activities throughout the summer. Reenactments and special events further highlight America’s rich military history.