Locals named to Bluffton’s dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2020 term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Bluffton University students from the area named to the dean’s list are Michael Short, Archbold; Eli Grieser, Wauseon; and Justin Rupp, Wauseon.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Bluffton University students from the area named to the dean’s list with distinction are Syd Cobb and Emma Cobb of Archbold.