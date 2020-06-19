Delta Public Library reopens

The Delta Public Library reopened its doors earlier this month.

The library is open Monday through Friday with hours for seniors of 9:30 -11:30 a.m. and all patrons from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours will resume starting July 10. They will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Masks are required while in the building with a limit of 40 people allowed in the building at one time. All seating areas have been cordoned off and quiet rooms are not available for use. Children’s area toys have been removed until further notice. Computers are available with only half the computers available for use. There is no programming at this time.