Wauseon Lions starting Stars and Stripes days

The Wauseon Lions Club is starting the Stars and Stripes days, to enable homes in Wauseon to show their patriotic support of our country by displaying the American Flag on designated days.

Wauseon Lions Club members will place a United States Flag in front of homes or businesses on five significant days annually. Those days are Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Labor Day. Volunteers will place a stand in the ground so the flag can be placed.

For $30 per year, the home or business owner will have a flag placed on their property for a three days period surrounding each of the five designated flag days. These flags are displayed on a 10-foot pole. Removal will be the day following the designated flag day, weather permitting.

Lions Club members believe the appearance of the Stars and Stripes days in the community will create national awareness and pride. They will be an impressive sight lining our streets.

Proceeds from this event will be placed in the club’s community fund and will be used to provide assistance where needed. If you would like to subscribe to this service contact Lion Charlotte or Lion Todd at Charm1374@gmail.com.