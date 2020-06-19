Child struck by vehicle in NE Fulton County

A child was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Amboy Township. State Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 20 near County Road 4-1 at about 7:47 p.m.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a 10-year-old child ran onto U.S. 20 from the north side of the roadway into the path of a Chevy Avalanche, driven by Angela Williams, 61, of Toledo.

The child, who has not been named, was transported by Lifeflight to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

Williams was not injured. She was wearing her seat belt.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation.