OSU Ext. plans food classes

The local Ohio State University Extension has two upcoming food related classes planned.

Meal Planning for Active Families will offer tips and ideas to make meal planning easier. Participants will learn how to cook once and serve twice. The class will also provide meal planning tools to reduce the stress of mealtime.

This free, one hour class will be held online on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

Register at go.osu.edu/FCmealplanning by Tuesday, June 23. Class will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Registration information can also be found at fulton.osu.edu. For questions email rupp.26@osu.edu or seiler.58@osu.edu.

There will also be a Food Preservation Basics class.

This one hour class will be offered at two times and is held virtually. Learn when and how to use each preservation method and why it is important to follow recommended guidelines for safety.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required in order to receive the class Zoom link. Register at go.osu.edu/FCfoodpreservation for the 10 a.m. class or the 7 p.m. class.

For registration information go to fulton.osu.edu or for more information email seiler.58@osu.edu.