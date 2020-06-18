Resident voices Delta Park drainage concern

For the second straight meeting, Delta Village Council had to address public concerns from a village resident.

John Bay attended Monday’s meeting with a request of Council to act on a matter at Delta Municipal Park. He said that some of the drainage tile needs replaced, as there are areas of the park that flood and drain “very slow.”

Bay attested the original drainage system was installed back in the 1950s; therefore, general wear and tear could be the problem.

“I think 2020 is the year to repair, replace and upgrade the tile to assure that the park remain strong,” Bay said as part of a statement he read to Council. “As structures have been built, the tile may have been compromised. Trees searching for water block tile. Tile ages out due to sediment. There are areas that flood and drain slow. If the park is going to have less use during 2020, this would be a good year for this project as the areas that are tiled will take some time for the land to settle. I encourage Council and the administration to take action.”

Later in the meeting, Village Administrator Brad Peebles responded to Bay’s concerns when giving his report.

“There are plans being prepared right now to install at least one new catch basin, new lateral tiles, and an extension to the 12-inch outlets in the park north of the skate board park,” explained Peebles. “We understand it’s an issue; we know it’s an issue. And we’re working to address it. We do agree that this year is the right year to do it with the park being what it is.”

The desired plan is to tend to the issue by this July.

Peebles then addressed a recommendation put before Council by the Planning Commission. They are asking the body to consider a modification of a traffic direction on Monroe Street — specifically from Main Street to Palmwood Street.

The Planning Commission wants that stretch of road converted to a one-way street with angle parking installed on the west side.

Peebles suggests this matter is one in which the public should have some input on before Council acts on it.

In old business, Council had to approve an amendment to the second reading of a resolution establishing a village impound lot and authorizing the village administrator to promulgate policies and procedures for impounding vehicles ordered towed by the village.

“The amendment was the insertion of a time frame to place the temporary facilities at the Wastewater Treatment Plant until we can afford to actually construct at the South Madison Street property,” said Peebles.

The temporary facility must be moved from the Wastewater Treatment Plant ahead of the 24-month deadline. The amendment and resolution were both passed by Council.

They also approved the third reading of a resolution declaring it necessary to place a renewal levy on the November ballot for the purpose of recreation.

The other item approved was the second reading of a resolution allowing the village administrator to execute documents for the application and acceptance of funds in cooperation with the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) to assist with construction of water, sanitary sewer and roadway infrastructure to serve a new industry within or adjacent to the 109 industrial corridor.

A pair of new business items had to be approved with emergency provision, so as they can be put into effect immediately.

The first was a resolution adopting the Fulton County 2020 hazard mitigation plan. The sense of urgency stems from the fact the county has to file this plan by June 22 with the state and the federal government entities to be entitled to federal assistance under the FEMA act.

This passed without protest.

Also pushed through on its first reading was a resolution authorizing the execution of property and liability insurance renewal with the Ohio plan for 2020-2021.

As has been the case for several years, Delta does not receive its renewal in time from the insurance company to have three readings be passed by Council. The village needs to renew its property and liability insurance by July 1.

According to Peebles, premiums have increased by approximately $2,800 this year for a total of $42,341.

Finally, Council heard and approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing salaries and wages for employees of the Village of Delta. This largely pertained to employees recently hired at the Water Treatment Plant.

Police Chief Nathan Hartsock then spoke to Council, highlighting a few points from his written report which members received beforehand.

He noted the department has received reimbursement for bullet proof vests, external vests, and various other items by way of grant money from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Hartsock says one person has been permitted for golf cart use, in relation to the golf cart ordinance within the village. No other residents have applied for approval since.

However, the chief added they have seen more people out with golf carts, whom they’ve had to stop to instruct them there is a process for approval of use.

Earlier in the meeting, Hartsock received a shout out from Mayor Bob Gilbert. He thanked him and his officers for their help with the Black Lives Matter rally held June 8 in Delta.

“I want to thank the police department and I’m glad that they’re here tonight. Because they did a wonderful job,” said Gilbert. “With the leadership of Chief Hartsock and the patrolmen that were on duty, these people were made to feel safe; they felt comfortable. There were no problems. They were able to walk about a two and a half mile walk through the Village of Delta.”

Council concluded their meeting by entering into executive session, to which no action was taken.

Delta Village Council has been asked to consider converting Monroe Street to one-way between Main and Palmwood streets. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Monroe-St-Delta.jpg Delta Village Council has been asked to consider converting Monroe Street to one-way between Main and Palmwood streets. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Plans are being prepared to address drainage issue at Delta Park. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Delta-Park.jpg Plans are being prepared to address drainage issue at Delta Park. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Monroe Street change possible