Toledo man sentenced for identity fraud

A Toledo man was sentenced on June 16, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Gary Hollstein, Jr., 46, previously pled guilty to identity fraud. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Hollstein used the personal identifying information of another person with purpose to represent the other person’s information as his own.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Hollstein to one year of community control. He ordered Hollstein to serve 30 days in CCNO; pay prosecution costs; successfully complete the Fulton County Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; and provide proof of a high school diploma or GED.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Hollstein serving eight months in jail.