The City of Wauseon announced Wednesday it would not be holding fireworks over the Independence Day holiday weekend because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The city said it was postponing the fireworks, slated for July 3 at Biddle Park, due to the continued restrictions put in place for mass gatherings by the State of Ohio.

The plan is to hold the fireworks celebration when restrictions have been relaxed. A replacement date has not be scheduled at this time.

