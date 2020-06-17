Wauseon Public Library has reopened doors

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Wauseon Public Library opened its doors this week.

There are limited hours and temporary restrictions in place. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

There will be a 10 person limit at one time and limited browsing time.

At this time they have removed all seating. There will be no public computer use or restroom use. They will also require temperatures to be taken upon entering the library. Masks are not required but are recommend.

The current plan is to open the library with full service and hours on July 6.

• Fulton County had 53 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That is an increase of two from last Tuesday. There were 52 confirmed cases and one probable case.

There are 46 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Twenty-seven woman and 26 men are among the cases.

There have been seven county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 2,396 cases and 266 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 40 cases and two deaths, Williams 59 and one death, and Henry 20 cases.

There were 42,010 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 38,911 confirmed and 3,099 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 7,007 hospitalizations and 1,784 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 2,362 confirmed deaths statewide, with 235 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The the probate and juvenile division at the Fulton County Courthouse will open with regular hours on Monday. Marriage licenses will be issued by appointment only.

• Last week Dr. Amy Acton announced her resignation as director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

