Teen Ambassor Board members sought

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced that his office is now accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board.

The board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter, and online schools in Ohio. The mission is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government.

“Many of these young men and women are already established leaders in their schools and communities,” Yost said. “The Teen Ambassador Board can help them hone their leadership talents as they prepare for possible careers in public service.”

Board members advise the office on issues relating to teens and work with their peers to develop solutions to those issues. They serve a one-year term during which they convene twice in Columbus and participate in activities across the state.

Ohio high school students who will be juniors and seniors during the 2020-21 academic year are eligible to apply. Applications are due June 26.

The application can be found at the Ohio Attorney General’s website.