Swanton Council hears revenue update

Swanton Village Council heard an update on revenue at its June 8 meeting.

At this point, the exact impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on village income tax is not known, according to fiscal officer Jennifer Harkey.

“With the extension of the income tax returns from April 15 to July 15, August is really gonna be the month where can judge the impact a little bit better,” Harkey said.

The village has collected $844,194 so far in 2020, which is a 10.5% decrease from last year. At this point last year, $943,271 had been collected.

At this point in 2018, $819,142 had been collected.

She added that the village is probably better off than other areas that are heavily reliant on industry, but it is wait and see at this point.

Also at the meeting, Council passed an emergency resolution to participate and accept distribution funds from the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution fund. The bill that includes the relief is still in the process of approval at the state level.

If approved, it is estimated that Swanton would receive $82,748 through Fulton County and $36 through Lucas County.

The funds can also be spent on pandemic-related expenses, as required under the CARES Act.

Other business

• Council approved second readings of ordinances that continue the process of establishing leaf collection and street lighting assessments. The new assessment amounts will result in an overall decrease of 50 cents per year for property owners.

• Council passed the second reading of an ordinance approving the Law Enforcement Trust Fund Policy. The policy would lay out how the department handles property that is seized, lost or otherwise comes into the custody of the police department.

• Cannaley Treehouse Village will hold a grand opening on July 18, Mayor Neil Toeppe reported. Winners of the lottery have been selected for the first stays in the treehouses.

Oak Openings Pottery and Manabigama Kiln Center of Swanton will have their work prominently displayed in all of the treehouses, according to Toeppe.

• Council scheduled a special meeting for June 29 at 6 p.m. to award a bid for repaving of two alleys in the village. The meeting will be done through Zoom.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

