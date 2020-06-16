Locals receive college honors

The following local residents have received honors from their respective college or university.

Spring Arbor University: Graduate – Jennifer Baker, Delta, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Trine University: Graduates – Joshua Cerda, Fayette, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Brooke Hardy, Wauseon, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Cassi Wyse, Archbold, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; President’s List – Amanda Baker, Delta; Jonah Blanchard,Wauseon; Adam Dumas, Swanton; Brooke Hardy, Wauseon; Travis Mersing, Swanton; Bryce Williams, Archbold; Dean’s List – Eric Parker, Wauseon

Ohio Wesleyan University: Graduate – Ryan Rubel, Bachelor of Arts degree

University of Findlay: Graduates – Angela Belcher, Wauseon, Doctor of Education; Erik Belcher, Wauseon, Doctor of Education; Tara Brodbeck, Archbold, Master of Business Administration; Cole Calvin, Wauseon, 43567, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Derek Friess, Delta, Doctor of Education; Jeremy Lerma, Archbold, Bachelor of Science in Business Management; Garrett Michalkiewicz, Swanton, Bachelor of Arts in Adolescent/Young Adult/Integrated Social Studies; Bailee Smith, Archbold, Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Heidelberg University: Graduates – Justin Salkowski, Fayette, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Mark Lair, Swanton, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Goshen College: Dean’s List – Landon Roth, sophomore; Jaelyn Rufenacht, senior

Bluffton University: Graduates – Emma Cobb, Archbold, Bachelor’s Degrees in Music and Nutrition and Dietetics; Michael Short, Archbold, Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology; Ethan Zaerr, Archbold, Bachelor’s Degrees in Chemistry and Physics; Ronald Vargyas, Delta, Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration

Ohio University: Graduates –Jana Armstrong, Wauseon, Bachelor of Science in Health; William Collins, Archbold, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Dana Furlong, Swanton, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Langenderfer, Lyons, Doctor of Oseteopathic Medicine; Emily Legenza, Wauseon, Bachelor of Music; Ross Shaffer, Lyons, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Dean’s List – William Collins, Archbold; Zachary Hines, Delta; Justin Freestone, Delta; Mallory Jones, Fayette; Ross Shaffer, Lyons; Dana Furlong, Mikayla Rochelle, Lauren Pohlman, Swanton; Jana Armstrong, Kennedy Lillich, Stanley Legenza, Tracy Albright, Wauseon.

Baldwin University: Dean’s List – LJ Tijerina, Archbold.