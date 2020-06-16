New Open Door building progresses

Construction is proceeding on Main Street in Delta on a new gathering spot for The Open Door.

Begun in April, the $175,000 40-by-60 foot building is due for completion in late October. It will replace gathering space used in the original building at 104 Monroe St. for the organization’s board members and volunteers.

Kristene Clark, The Open Door executive director, said the new building is the result of a three-year capital campaign to raise donations through private citizens and corporations. Construction is being assisted by donations from suppliers and skilled tradesmen.

Clark said the new facility was determined to be necessary after growth of the organization caused the gathering space at the original building to be converted to additional processing room for donations.

“We needed the space for our processing so we needed the ability to build someplace else,” she said.

The building will be used for the organization’s donation services and expansion of its programs, as well as a spot for The Open Door volunteers and retreats for its Board of Directors members.

The space will also be used as a rental for corporations and businesses for training and classes. And three non-profit organizations using space at the Monroe Street location – Delta Community Outreach, Hands of Grace, and Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County – will have access.

Board members have not decided yet if the new building will be available for use by the public.

The gathering space is the fourth expansion of The Open Door. Previous additions include an addition to the facility’s grocery store, construction of a transition center for adults, and renovation of a building at 313 Main St. to house a thrift store.

Donations for the new building are still being collected, and Clark said the generosity of the donors is appreciated. The organization operates solely on grants, private donations, and revenue from the thrift store.

“People have been very kind to us and understand what we’re doing and what we’re about,” she said. “It’s shocking how kind people are but that’s always been the history of The Open Door.”

Dick Kigar, board vice president and head of the building committee, said the building is necessary since The Open Door is expanding to a point where it’s running out of space.

“It’s something to show your appreciation for the people who offer their time, and for the people of the building that help support us,” he said.

A date for the grand opening event and community preview of the gathering space has not been set. Clark said the first event held there may be The Open Door’s annual volunteer appreciation dinner.

She said the organization is not just for the Delta community but for all who seek help. “We’re for anybody who walks through our door. We try to assist them in any way we can,” she said.

