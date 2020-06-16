Swanton group receives grant

The Swanton Area Community Coalition (SACC) is among the organizations being awarded grant money by the Board of Trustees of Greater Toledo Community Foundation and the Waterville Community Foundation.

The foundations recently approved grants totaling $43,000 from the Katherine R. Smith Funds for Youth to support programs in northwest Ohio that enhance the lives of young people under the age of 18. Grants were awarded to nine area nonprofit organizations.

The SACC will receive $2,000 to support a summer day camp program.

Also, Bittersweet Farms in Swanton Township will receive a $5,000 grant was awarded to support social programs for teen participants with autism spectrum disorder.

The Katherine R. Smith Funds for Youth provide support for programming that enhances the lives of young people up to age 18, with an emphasis on serving children with developmental disabilities or those who have been abused.

Greater Toledo Community Foundation is a public charitable organization created by citizens to enrich the quality of life for individuals and families in the greater Toledo area.