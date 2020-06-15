Fulton Co. sees no new hospitalizations

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County has had 53 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 52 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old, with a median age of 48. Twenty-seven women and 26 men are among the cases.

There have been a total of seven county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Of the total, there are 46 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The state of Ohio is also keeping track of cases at nursing homes around the state. This is the first time a Fulton County facility has been listed. One staff member at Fulton Manor tested positive.

Lucas County had 2,387 cases and 263 deaths, 228 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest information from the county shows 1-33 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-33 range.

Holland has had between 100-132 total cases, while Maumee has 166-198.

Wood County had 321 cases and 50 deaths, Defiance County had 40 cases and two deaths, Williams 58 and one death, and Henry 20 cases.

There were 41,148 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 38,188 confirmed and 2,960 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 6,895 hospitalizations and 1,762 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 2,327 confirmed deaths statewide, with 230 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Swanton Safety Village has been canceled this summer. If you do have a child that will be 5 years old before Aug. 1, please call 419-826-7085 and talk to Ashley, to enroll for kindergarten today.

• The Chesterfield – Dover Alumni Association has decided to cancel the Chesterfield -Dover Alumni banquet this year due to COVID-19.

Their plans are for the banquet to be held in September of 2021.

• The Fulton County Health Center has loosened restrictions on visitors. The hospital is moving from a “restricted” to “limited” visitor policy.

All people entering FCHC must wear a face covering. Children under the age of 16 are not allowed as visitors at this time.

Most types of patients are limited to one visitor. But children may have two parents or guardians and one partner and one birth support person are allowed in obstetrics.

Patients who are end of life may have limited visitors.

For more detailed information, visit www.fultoncountyhealthcenter.org.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

