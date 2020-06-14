SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 28

10:45 a.m., County Road N at County Road 10, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

12:06 p.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

12:18 p.m., 5106 County Road 18-2, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:20 p.m., 313 Main St., Pettisville, Sunday’s Market, reckless operation.

5:28 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., reckless operation.

6:02 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road J, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:41 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road #100, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, 911 hang-up.

8:43 p.m., 2206 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

9:35 p.m., 10300 County Road M, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

Friday, May 29

10:49 a.m., 4396 County Road 13, York Twp., check on welfare.

2:12 p.m., 3601 County Road T, Amboy Twp.

2:23 p.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

2:55 p.m., 9362 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., investigate complaint.

5:02 p.m., 12440 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

5:39 p.m., 7087 County Road K, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:25 p.m., 14693 County Road 20, Gorham Twp., domestic violence.

6:37 p.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

6:44 p.m., 2148 Simon Ave., Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

6:56 p.m., 605 N. Adrian St., Lyons, domestic violence.

7:51 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 911 hang-up.

8:27 p.m., 9246 County Road EF, York Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

Saturday, May 30

9:59 a.m., 26901 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:34 p.m., 1724 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

12:42 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

1:28 p.m., 4549 County Road E #45, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:59 p.m., 400 Monroe St., Delta, neighbor trouble.

3:14 p.m., 5030 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

5:30 p.m., 4986 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Das Essen Haus, assist public.

7:10 p.m., County Road M at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

7:12 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 Suite LT 7, York Twp., mental issue.

7:43 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., possible operating vehicle intoxicated.

10:10 p.m., 9085 Dover Drive Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, May 31

1:35 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp.,

2:31 p.m., 10399 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.

3:28 p.m., 13403 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., keep the peace.

6:30 p.m., 4549 County Road E #30, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7:37 p.m., 402 Park St., Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious activity.

8:27 p.m., 22821 Monroe St., Burlington, unruly juvenile.

10:20 p.m., 8536 County Road L, Pike Twp., mental issue.

11:11 p.m., 15455 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:24 p.m., 3500 County Road N, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

11:35 p.m., County Road H at County Road 13, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:38 p.m., 15455 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp. K-9 Unit.

Monday, June 1

4:22 a.m., County Road M at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:59 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #10, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

8:06 a.m., 3376 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:23 a.m., 4514 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

12:39 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., fight.

1:42 p.m., 4514 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2 p.m., County Road L at County Road 19, Franklin Twp., harassment.

5:28 p.m., 22381 County Road N, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:01 p.m., 12640 U.S. 20A, York Twp., injury accident.

9:17 p.m., Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Tuesday, June 2

3:23 a.m., 2790 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnston Fruit Farm, suspicious vehicle.

7:50 a.m., 1455 Ottokee, Clinton Twp., assault.

9:32 a.m., 11051 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

11:36 a.m., 3951 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:12 p.m., 9296 County Road 21-2, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:36 p.m., 2172 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:41 p.m., 11457 County Road K, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

6:49 p.m., 7516 County Road J, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:06 p.m., 343 W. Main St., Metamora, check on welfare.

7:23 p.m., 3293 County Road 10, York Twp., criminal mischief.

Wednesday, June 3

12:34 a.m., County Road C at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:35 a.m., U.S. 20A, at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:01 a.m., 11071 State Hwy. 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

8:47 a.m., 15737 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

9:12 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

9:48 a.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #28, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

10:18 a.m., 4010 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

10:34 a.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #25, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:55 a.m., 10092 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., identity theft.

12:21 p.m.., 5751 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp. Affiliated Cash and Carry Inc., bad check.

4:25 p.m., 14075 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

10:36 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, June 4

2:22 a.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, 911 hang-up.

5:46 a.m., County Road 23 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.