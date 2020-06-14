Delta High School announces honors

The following students have achieved honor roll status at Delta High School for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year. First honors require a 3.5 or above grade point average. A 3.0-3.499 grade point average is needed for second honors. A student must also take a minimum of four classes and receive quarterly grades to qualify for the honor rolls. An asterisk beside the name denotes all A’s.

First Honors

Grade 9: Koby Albring, Holden Barnes, Connor Bates*, Kyle Baumhower, Arielle Bernal*, Reeanah Bingman*, Brennan Bronson*, LexiAnn Brown, William Brown*, Allison Buckenmeyer*, Genevieve Clausen, Gretchen Culler*, Emma Deffenbaugh, *, Jade Druschel*, Ciarra Flickinger, Jaydyn Friedman*, Bryce Gillen, Evan Hanefeld*, Gabriella Hite*, Alana Hyott, Leigh Morris*, Brooklyn Napier*, Aizlynn O’Brien, Anthony Pelton*, Nolan Risner*, James Ruple* Savannah Schaller, Luke Schlatter, Lily Shadel, Layla Stickley*, Sydney Todd, Khloe Weber*, Claire Westphal*, Lucas Wolpert*.

Grade 10: Lexi Badillo*, Nicholas Barnhart, Alyssa Berry, Alyesa Brown, Kyiah Buerke*, Kristopher Burns, Elixah Bustamante*, Carson Chiesa,, Shawn Cook, Ashley Creps*, Hailey Creps* Makenzie DeSantos*, Abigail Ford*, Gabriela Ford, Jessica Galliers*, Ashley Gill*, Rylee Hanefeld*, Alana Hardesty, Cole Holly, William Jeffries, Madeleine Johnston*, Chelsie Kirk, Austin Kohlholfer*, Shane Kruger*, Elizabeth Logan, Anna Munger, Ava Parker, Evan Perry, Aleksander Pirrwitz, Justice Reckner*, Jayda Russell*, Madison Savage, Megan Schermond*, Andrea Serna*, Chloe Sharples*, Alania Sintobin, Faith Smith*, Sydney Smith*, Ally Sprow*, Jayden St. John*, Kayla Stack*, Ariana Sustaita, Kalvin Tenney, Rionna Tillman, Staley Tilse, Kaitlyn Warner, Haley Wolfrum, Izabella Wyse*.

Grade 11: Kaleb Barnes*, Cael Chiesa, Keirsten Culler*, Ella Ford*, Kai Fox, Brooklyn Green*, Jenna Hallett*, Max Hoffman*, MaKenzy Joseph*, Filip Mandic, Zack Mattin*, Nicholas Mazurowski*, Elijah McMillan, Simon Munger, Lane Oyer*, Daria Powell, Timothy Rashley*, Abigail Roth, Reagan Rouleau, Olivia Schneider, Nickolas Sherick*, Kaytlin Siewertsen, Chase Stickley*, Dakota Swicegood, Braelyn Wymer*, Brooklyn Wymer.

Grade 12: Kayla Ann Barrett*, Bethany Burkhart*, Elizabeth Ford, Michaela Fouty, Skylar Gomoll, Ramzie Hockenberry, Hailey Hoffman*, Nathan Jokinen*, Evan Oberneder, Braden Risner, Gabriel Scott, Antonio Serna, Shelby Taft*, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, Jorrdyn Wolford*, Lydia Yoder*.

Second Honors

Grade 9: Emily Drewes, Harold Fry, Ethan Funk, Bryar Knapp, Gabreylla Kosier Rettig, Jessica Kuyoth, Emily Logan, McCormick Savage, Dylan Stricker, Anna Syverson, Nadia Vasquez, Jerremiah Wolford.

Grade 10: Dianne Eckenrode, Jessica Erd, Ivon Gonzalez Olvera, Lucas Jones, Alexis Koder, Eliana LaGreca, Samantha Maurer, Sofia Oleinichuk, Bryce Reeves, Rollin Robinson, Dakota Sintobin, Joshua Tresnan-Reighard.

Grade 11: Paulina Arroyo Sierra, Michael Eckenrode, Jayce Helminiak, Antonio Lopez, Joseph Richardson, Dorian Snatchko, Caydence Taft, Austin Waite.

Grade 12: Taran Campbell, Ian Ford, Addyson Gomoll, Tyler Hyott, Kayleigh Pace, Logan Rogers, Cory Waugh.