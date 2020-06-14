Delta High School announces honors

The following students have achieved honor roll status at Delta High School for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year. First honors require a 3.5 or above grade point average. A 3.0-3.499 grade point average is needed for second honors. A student must also take a minimum of four classes and receive quarterly grades to qualify for the honor rolls. An asterisk beside the name denotes all A’s.
First Honors
Grade 9: Koby Albring, Holden Barnes, Connor Bates*, Kyle Baumhower, Arielle Bernal*, Reeanah Bingman*, Brennan Bronson*, LexiAnn Brown, William Brown*, Allison Buckenmeyer*, Genevieve Clausen, Gretchen Culler*, Emma Deffenbaugh, *, Jade Druschel*, Ciarra Flickinger, Jaydyn Friedman*, Bryce Gillen, Evan Hanefeld*, Gabriella Hite*, Alana Hyott, Leigh Morris*, Brooklyn Napier*, Aizlynn O’Brien, Anthony Pelton*, Nolan Risner*, James Ruple* Savannah Schaller, Luke Schlatter, Lily Shadel, Layla Stickley*, Sydney Todd, Khloe Weber*, Claire Westphal*, Lucas Wolpert*.
Second Honors
Grade 9: Emily Drewes, Harold Fry, Ethan Funk, Bryar Knapp, Gabreylla Kosier Rettig, Jessica Kuyoth, Emily Logan, McCormick Savage, Dylan Stricker, Anna Syverson, Nadia Vasquez, Jerremiah Wolford.
Grade 10: Dianne Eckenrode, Jessica Erd, Ivon Gonzalez Olvera, Lucas Jones, Alexis Koder, Eliana LaGreca, Samantha Maurer, Sofia Oleinichuk, Bryce Reeves, Rollin Robinson, Dakota Sintobin, Joshua Tresnan-Reighard.
Grade 11: Paulina Arroyo Sierra, Michael Eckenrode, Jayce Helminiak, Antonio Lopez, Joseph Richardson, Dorian Snatchko, Caydence Taft, Austin Waite.
Grade 12: Taran Campbell, Ian Ford, Addyson Gomoll, Tyler Hyott, Kayleigh Pace, Logan Rogers, Cory Waugh.