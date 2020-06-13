Pettisville FFA awarded at state convention

Several Pettisville FFA members/students involved in Agriculture Education received awards at this year’s FFA State Convention.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, videos were used May 4-8 to announce the awards. Seven Pettisville students competing in the state’s FFA Agriscience Fair were awarded.

Eighth grade student Grace Crawford was awarded second place in Plant Systems Division 1 for her research project, “How Different Types of Soil Affect Sunflower Growth.

Eighth grade students Delena Damman and Olivia Rossman received first place in Plant Systems Division 2 for their research project, “The Effects of Magnetism on Peppermint and Radish Plants.”

Amanda Grimm and Susan Ringler placed second in Food Products and Processing Division 2 with their research project, “Testing the 5 Second Rule.”

Tenth grade student Baden Skates completed in Environmental Services Division 3 with her research project, “The Effect of Temperature on Mealworms Consumption of Polystyrene, ” and 12th grade student Jessie McWatters competed in Animal Sciences Division 5 with “The Relationship of Calf Health to the Presence of Cryptosporidium.”

Jessie McWatters placed first in Ohio FFA Star in Agriscience and in the Agriscience Research-Animal Systems proficiency areas. She had four research projects in her Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE): absorbency of various livestock bedding; a study of the effects of various antibiotics on cattle respiratory diseases; a study of various ages of calves and cryptosporidium; and the health of calves and the amount of cryptosporidium present.

Madeleine Wixom placed first in Wildlife Management proficiency areas. Her projects consisted of creating a habitat for aquatic breeding, bow fishing invasive species, and trying to increase the population of white-tailed deer.

The first place Agriscience Fair and Proficiency applications will advance to national FFA competition.

Recognized for Gold Officer books from 2019-20 were Andrew Hulbert, reporter; Carson Bennett, treasurer, and Kearsten Zuver, secretary.

Earning the State FFA Degree were Ava Hoylman and Matthew Rupp, both 2020 graduates. The degree was awarded to about 4% of all Ohio FFA members. Earning the degree requires having the Chapter Degree, maintaining records of their Supervised Agriculture Experience, and being in the category of junior through second-year graduate.

Both Ava and Matt worked for the livestock care section of Sauder Village in Archbold. Both were officers and participated in several Career Development Events over the years.

Andrew Hulbert, 2020-21 Pettisville FFA chapter president, said this year’s virtual FFA convention the convention “was a good way that the Ohio FFA members could still come together and get the recognition for the work that was done over the last year. It showed just how tough the FFA is to get past this unfortunate time.”

In other business, the Agriculture classes at Pettisville High School hosted Spanish exchange student Gonzalo Pajares. He was on the Agronomy CDE team that placed second in District 1 competition.

“ I liked studying all the different seeds, plants, insects, and diseases,” Gonzalo said. He said th agriculture class actvities “were something interesting that I had never done before.”

submitted by Emma Salmi, reporter