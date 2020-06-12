Call for entries: Return of Toledo-area artists’ juried exhibition

TOLEDO — After a six year hiatus, the Toledo Federation of Art Societies will once again offer a juried exhibition for artists in the greater-Toledo region, this time hosted by TFAS member organization 20 North Gallery.

TFAS100+3: Juried Members’ Exhibit is an all-media competition, open to all artists 18 years of age and older in the Toledo, Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan regions, with independent membership and a TFAS artist directory listing on the TFAS100.org website included in the entry fee.

Exhibited artwork will be selected by a distinguished guest juror, Brian Byrn, director and curator of Midwest Museum of American Art, Elkhart, Indiana. Exhibit dates are Oct. 9-Dec. 26.

Juried honors include over $3,000 in awards, with a Purchase Award of up to $1,500. The Purchase Award will enable the acquisition of an outstanding artwork for the prestigious Toledo Federation of Art Societies’ permanent public collection, acquired from 1948 to the present.

The most recent previous acquisition to the TFAS permanent collection was a gesso on paper work by Ann Arbor artist KA Letts, Slaughter of the Innocents, as the TFAS Purchase Award of the 2014 Toledo Area Artist Exhibit.

A printed exhibition catalogue will be produced for TFAS100+3 that will include images of all accepted artwork and a listing of all award winners, artists and exhibition information. The catalogue will be available for sale during the exhibition.

The TFAS100+3 exhibit prospectus is available online at 20northgallery.com and TFAS100.org – Applications must be submitted digitally through the TFAS100.org website. A $40 application fee is required for entry.

100% of submission fee income goes to TFAS for the purpose of furthering their community programming.

The application deadline is 5 p.m., July 3.

The TFAS100+3 exhibit at 20 North Gallery will open Oct. 9 and remain on view through Dec. 26. An opening reception and award ceremony is planned for Oct. 9. In the event that Ohio’s “Safer at Home” order is still in place on Oct.9, the award ceremony will be presented online in a livestream format and the exhibit will be available for virtual viewing through the 20 North Gallery website.

20 North Gallery’s regular exhibition hours are Wednesday—Saturday, from noon-4 p.m. Currently, the gallery is open by call-ahead appointment during those times.