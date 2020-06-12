NSCC hosting interactive camps

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will host a series of interactive summer camps for area youth beginning June 30 with the first Agriculture is STEM camp for grades 7-9. The camp season will wrap up on July 30.

This year’s summer camp topics include many of NSCC’s academic divisions, including STEM, Industrial Technologies, Arts and Sciences, Allied Health, and Business and Public Service. All camps will be hosted at the Archbold campus, and campers can expect fun, hands-on learning activities as part of their action-packed camps.

The camps will include: “Agriculture is STEM,” June 30-July 9, grades 7-9 and July 14-16, grades 4-6; “Discovering STEM,” July 6-9, grades 5-6; “Let’s Build a Robot I,” July 6-9, grades 5-8; Entrepreneurship Camp, July 13-16, ages 12 and up; “Let’s Build a Robot II,” July 13-16, grades 5-8 (camper needs completed Beginning Robot Camp or completed one year on an FLL team); Cyber Camp, July 14-16, ages 14-18; “Exploring STEM,” July 20-23, grades 7-8; Filmmaking Camp, July 20-23, grades 8-10; Make-It Camp, July 27-28, grades 4-7; “Robots and Drones,” July 27-30, grades 5-8; eSports Camp, July 27-30, grades Rising 8-12.

NSCC summer camps will closely adhere to the local, state, and federal safety protocols to ensure campers have the best-possible experience, while maintaining a safety-first environment. Measures such as temperature-taking, hand washing upon entry and exit, face coverings for all campers (unless other circumstances prevent it), and even bottled water and packaged snacks will be in place.

There will also be a strong emphasis on making the camps fun and educational.

Camp sponsors include The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Parker-Hannifin Foundation, FMTC, bright.net, and the Foundation for Rural Service.

All camps are $99 per participant. For a complete listing of the NSCC summer camps including dates, times, ages, and registration information, visit NorthwestState.edu/Events. Interested parents or campers can also contact Kaleigh Nofziger at 419-267-1394, or by email at knofziger@NorthwestState.edu.