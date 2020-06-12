Two people hurt in county crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, following a vehicle accident Thursday in Clinton Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at approximately 5:55 p.m. after a Buick minivan driven by John W. Reeb, 37, of Archbold and traveling west on County Road B failed to heed a stop sign at State Route 108. Reeb entered the intersection and into the path of a northbound Ford pickup truck driven by Nathan Earl, 35, of Wauseon. Both vehicles traveled off the west side of State Route 108, where Reeb’s vehicle overturned, partially ejecting him.

Reeb, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported with serious injuries by EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, then transported by Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Earl suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and K&K Collision.

The accident remains under investigation.