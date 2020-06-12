Scholarship winner

Alyssa Strain was awarded the Four County Career Center Endowment Scholarship for $1,000. She is a graduate of the center’s Auto Collision program and of Wauseon High School. Alyssa plans to continue working at Batt and Stevens Body Shop in Defiance.

