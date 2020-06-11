Wauseon Library reopening announced

Wauseon Public Library will be opening for the public on Monday, June 15.

There will be limited hours and temporary restrictions in place. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

There will be a 10 person limit at one time and limited browsing time.

At this time they have removed all seating. There will be no public computer use or restroom use. They will also require temperatures to be taken upon entering the library. Masks are not required but are recommend.

The current plan is to open the library with full service and hours on July 6.