Alzheimer’s association has virtual support programs

TOLEDO – Taking care of a loved one’s safety, nutrition and health concerns from a far can be challenging, but the Alzheimer’s association is offering a virtual class to help caregivers.

Caregiving from a Far, a virtual webinar, is being offered on June 15 and June 25 to help caregivers whose loved one has dementia or Alzheimer’s and who does not live close to the caregiver.

During the one-hour program, presenters will explain the differences between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and talk about the changes that take place in the three stages of the disease. Since Alzheimer’s disease is progressive, the webinar will help participants understand what services are needed for individuals during each stage.

Both classes are from 5-6 p.m. and are free and open to the public. To register, call 800-272-3900.

If you need immediate services, the Alzheimer’s Association’s community resource finder, at alz.org/crf, provides zip-code specific information on topics such as care at home, community services, and housing options.

The association is also offering a class to help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers identify different activities that can be fulfilling for a person with dementia.

Spending time with a family member or friend in the middle or late stages of Alzheimer’s can be meaningful and fun — especially if the caregiver takes a cue from the person living with the disease. On Thursday, June 19 and June 22, the Alzheimer’s Association will be offering a one-hour virtual class to help caregivers identify activities that best fit each individual. During the class, Activities at Home, the presenter will share many different activities and talk about the best way to plan and implement them.

The class is free and open to the public and presented as a webinar. Classes are available in the morning and late afternoon. To register, call 800-272-3900.