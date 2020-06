The Wauseon Public Library has announced a virtual film fest.

Films will need to be family friendly and fit the theme of “Imagine Your Story.” One-minute films can be submitted to amyers@seolibraries.org before June 26.

There is no fancy equipment needed. The films can be shot on phones or tablets.

There will be a prize for the best submission, as chosen by library staff.

Those with questions can call Andrea at the library, 419-335-6626.