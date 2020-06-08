Studio 101 moves to new Swanton location

After 15 years, Studio 101 Salon & Spa has taken on a new appearance. Janet Ritter had the unique opportunity to purchase one of Swanton’s historical downtown buildings allowing her to grow her salon business and expand on another business opportunity, providing a venue for small gatherings such as weddings, showers, and a meeting place.

The salon’s new location located at 124 N Main St. is over 2,700 square feet allowing for a full-service salon catering to hair, skin, nails, and massage services. An additional 3,840 square feet will house seating for approximately 125 guests for special events.

Ritter has been in the cosmetology industry for over 30 years and is looking forward to a new page. This location will be her third in the Swanton area.

In 1994, Ritter owned and operated The Janet Ritter Salon for six years next door to her current location. In 2005, she returned to Swanton after working in Holland for six years and opened Studio 101 Salon & Spa on Church Street.

Ritter realized that when you love what you do, it’s hard to retire, so instead, she decided to transform her business to benefit Swanton’s Downtown District. The renovated inside also includes a Swanton Twp. School signed saved when the building was demolished.

Many businesses such as Murphy’s Ben Franklin, the Five & Dime, Brockhoff Dry Goods, the LaFrance Theater, and most recently, the Epic Center, have occupied this historic building over the years. Transforming the space into a salon was a labor of love, which Ritter hopes will provide salon and banquet services for years to come.

Currently, Ritter’s daughter Ashley Braatz, Kyla Rameriz, Danica Gineman, and Pon Chapman make up the creative team specializing in an array of salon services.

The salon will be open Monday through Saturday with hours to accommodate your schedule. Walk-ins are accepted, appointments are preferred. You can call (419) 826-9146 for referrals and appointments.