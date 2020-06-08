2020 Midwest Geobash canceled

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Midwest Geobash planned for July 22-26 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds has been canceled. This year’s event will be postponed and take place as Midwest Geobash 2021 from July 21-25, 2021.

The Midwest Geobash planning team spent a considerable amount of time over the past eight weeks trying to work with local partners, including the Fulton County Fairgrounds and the Fulton County Health Department, to find a way to host a safe and fun Midwest Geobash this year, a Facebook post from the planning team said.

“The ultimate reason we are choosing to not host the event this year is that with the modifications necessary, we did not feel we could bring you the true Midwest Geobash experience you’ve come to love and the experience you deserve,” the post continued.

“We also had to carefully weigh the potential consequences of continuing to plan for this year’s event and potentially not being able to have the event, as well as what that could mean for Midwest Geobash moving forward.”

• Fulton County has had 46 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 45 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Twenty-four women and 22 men are among the cases.

There have been a total of seven county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Of the total, there are 39 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County had 2,345 cases and 251 deaths, 218 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest information from the county shows 1-33 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-33 range.

Holland has had between 100-132 total cases, while Maumee has 133-165.

Wood County had 307 cases and 49 deaths, Defiance County had 36 cases and two deaths, Williams 58 and one death, and Henry 18 cases.

There were 38,476 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 35,731 confirmed and 2,745 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 6,497 hospitalizations and 1,657 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 2,155 confirmed deaths statewide, with 222 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Wauseon recycling site is now open 24 hours.

• The Seventh Annual Swanton Juried Fine Art Exhibit has been canceled.

• The Four County ADAMhs Board will conduct its June 11 board meeting using a virtual format. Community members interested in participating in this zoom meeting may do so by calling 669-900-6833. When prompted, please enter ID#308-997-6714#. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

