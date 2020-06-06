County residents among scholarship winners

Forty-nine Fulton County residents are among 282 regional students awarded a total of $661,000 by The Northwest State Community College Foundation.

The students were feted with a virtual reception May 28 to celebrate their honors.

Archbold Rotary Club Scholarship: Elizabeth Flores, Archbold; Tina Skiver, Archbold

AT&T Aspire Scholarship: Jennifer Barnhart, Delta; Katherine Miller, Wauseon

Carol L. Engel Scholarship: Amber Bachelder, Delta

F&M Scholarship: Caroline Kinsman, Archbold

Fulton County Processing Scholarship: Lani Bowers, Archbold; Colin Miller, Archbold

Futures Scholarship: Abbi Schmucker, Wauseon

Ida Mae Geiger Scholarship: Lorelei Shankster, Fayette

Jean Cox Nursing Scholarship: Jennifer Nijakowski, Swanton

Marie Richey CPS Memorial Scholarship: Travis Jaramillo, Fayette; Michael Perez, Archbold

Maumee Valley Vending Company Scholarship: Jose Aguilar, Fayette

Metamora Scholarship: Anna Hite, Metamora; Jack Schwab, Metamora; Emily Smithmyer, Lyons

Moe & Judy Brubaker Scholarship: Rose Witt, Wauseon

NSCC Stem Scholarship: Jackson Kelley, Wauseon

Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Scholarship: Christopher Schaub, Archbold

Ricky Roell Nursing Scholarship: Erin Douglass, Wauseon

The Arrow Tru-Line Inc. President’s Scholarship: Sandra Hernandez, Archbold; Paige Lantz, Fayette

The Northwest State Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship: Alyssa Galford, Wauseon

The NSCC Changing Lives Scholarship: Jose Aguilar, Fayette; Ruth Beltran, Wauseon; Holly Buczko, Swanton; Heather Clementson, Wauseon; Elizabeth Flores, Archbold; Levi Krasula Wauseon; Audry Lane, Wauseon; Marissa Martinez, Wauseon; Lucia Myers, Delta; Damara Netcher, Wauseon; Monica Nofziger, Swanton; Isaac Norr, Wauseon; Clayton Pheils, Fayette; Aschlen Reynolds, Delta; Brittani Rohda, Wauseon; Peyten Shadbolt, Delta; Erin Schaffer, Swanton; Tina Skiver, Archbold; Angelina Sorge, Wauseon; Michael Waite, Wauseon; Evan Warner, Wauseon; Emmah Wilburn, Pettisville

Toledo Edison Company Academic Scholarship: Madison Nadolny, Delta

Troy Richey Scholarship: Ragan Jessing, Delta

Weaks Family Pilgrim Scholarship: Morgan Helminiak, Delta

“COVID-19 may have kept us from meeting in person this year, but the Foundation was determined to put a great celebration together,” said Robin Wilcox, executive director of development and the Foundation. “We wanted to make sure our learners knew how proud we are of their amazing accomplishments, and we wanted our generous donors to know how grateful we are for their support. It is through their generosity that these scholarships exist.”

Elements of the virtual celebration included remarks by NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson and NSCC Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck.