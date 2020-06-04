Nine state park lodges in Ohio to reopen Friday

COLUMBUS — All state park lodges will reopen on Friday, according to a release by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Additionally, many deluxe state park cabins have opened.

“Ohio’s modern but cozy lodge and conference centers offer visitors a relaxing retreat from daily life, surrounded by woods and lake views,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “After a day of hiking, fishing, boating or swimming, guests can spend their nights in safe, clean and comfortably appointed guest rooms and suites.”

Reservations are now being accepted for overnight stays, meetings and weddings at the lodge and conference centers located at Maumee Bay, Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Hueston, Mohican, Punderson, Salt Fork and Shawnee state parks. T

o learn more about the amenities found at each site, visit www.greatohiolodges.com or call 877-496-9224. Deluxe cabins, golf courses and marinas at these locations began welcoming guests earlier this month.

“Our staff has been working diligently to ensure that guests return to a safe and sanitized environment following the CDC safety guidelines,” said Tom Arvan, director of state park lodges for operator US Hotels. “Our goal is for our guests to feel comfortable as they enjoy the fun activities and relax in the natural beauty of the lodges and all the state parks have to offer this summer.”

The lodge and cottages at Geneva State Park will also reopen on Friday. Guests may contact the lodge at www.thelodgeatgeneva.com or call 866-806-8066 to make lodge room or cottage reservations.

Visitors are able to begin making reservations for deluxe cabins at Buck Creek, Cowan Lake, Dillon, Lake Hope, Mohican, and Pike Lake state parks now. Other openings include the cedar cabins at Geneva State Park on Saturday and the cabins at Pymatuning State Park on June 16.

To make reservations for Ohio State Park’s overnight facilities, visit reserveohio.com or call 866-644-6727.