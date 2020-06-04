DeWine announces reopening date for entertainment facilities

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the reopening multiple entertainment facilities on June 10. They will be required to meet health and safety guidelines.

“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.” said DeWine. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”

Day camps and residential camps may open at any time. Entertainment venues listed below may open beginning June 10 if they are able to follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance:

– Aquariums

– Art galleries

– Country clubs

– Ice skating rinks

– Indoor family entertainment centers

– Indoor sports facilities

– Laser tag facilities

– Movie theaters (indoor)

– Museums

– Playgrounds (outdoor)

– Public recreation centers

– Roller skating rinks

– Social clubs

– Trampoline parks

– Zoos

Health orders will be posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov when available.

