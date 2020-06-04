Wauseon flushing hydrants

The Wauseon Public Works Department will be flushing hydrants beginning this week. The process will begin at the Wauseon Water Treatment Plant and crews will work north. Flushing should take approximately two weeks to complete.

Hydrant flushing is done to ensure that hydrants are in working order for fire protection and to remove mineral deposits that may accumulate in the water distribution system.

In order for the Public Works Department to complete this work in a safe and orderly fashion, they ask that citizens:

– Use caution when approaching flushing operations.

– Refrain from doing laundry between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., if possible. Be sure to check the color of your water prior to doing laundry since discolored water may stain clothing, particularly whites.

– Please limit household water use, as well as outside watering and irrigation, when you see flushing operations in your neighborhood. This will help minimize household water discoloration.

If you have any questions or experience discolored water after these dates contact the Public Work Department at 419-335-8376.