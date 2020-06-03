Archbold library offering summer activities

Summer will look a bit different for the Archbold Community Library summer activities throughout June and July. To align with the State of Ohio’s social distancing guidelines, the library is foregoing normal programming, and instead offering these events:

Virtual Storytime – Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., through June 30. Also accessible any time via the library’s Facebook page.

Grab & Go STEAM Bags – Grades K-3, available for pick-up each week. Directions and educational discussions will be broadcast on the library’s Facebook page weekly to coincide with each bag. Activities will include making a catapult; marble mazes; a fingerprint challenge; and a UV light sensitive bead animal shelter. There will be discussions on science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

A similar format will be available for students grades 4-7, with discussions on water tension, diffusion, and simple machines, among others.

Messy Maker Kits – Four will be available for checkout by an adult for the children in their care. Includes the ingredients, supplies, and directions for making Kool-Aid Playdough, Goop, and Shaving Cream Color Blend Bags – you supply the water and stove top.

Musical Fun Program – In each of the four kits for checkout, receive four egg shakers, four bells, two maracas, four scarves, and two of Ms. Martie’s favorite CDs.

Adventure Kits – Explore the outdoors with a pair of children’s binoculars, a bug collection box, bug catching net, tweezers, magnifying glass, and bug and bird identification guides. These kits check out for three days; reserves will be permitted in June.

Special precautions are taken to ensure that each kit is completely disinfected. An additional measure of a three-day quarantine will be instituted as well before checkout.

Storywalk – A partnership with the Archbold Parks and Recreation Department beginning in June. Community members and families can walk along the path at Ruihley Park and read laminated pages from a picture storybook, such as Eric Carle’s “The Tiny Seed,” among others. A new story is installed every two weeks through July.

Summer Reading Clubs – Create an account using the Reader Zone app that records minutes read through either the in-app timer or by manual entry. Categories include grades K-3, 4-7, and 8-12.

Each group includes weekly reading goals which earn virtual badges upon completion. Readers can log minutes June 1 through the end of July. Watch the library’s Facebook page and web page for more information and the program code required to register your family.

Prizes of gift cards and tickets will be awarded upon completion of program goals after July 31.

Commemorative Book – To record everyday life during the COVID-19, students and adults are invited to record their experiences in writing, photographs, and drawings. Contact the library’s Martie Yunker for more information or to submit your creative work. The library will compile submissions into a spiral bound book to be stored in its local history collection. A deadline has not been determined.

Written submissions may be typed and emailed to Ms. Martie at m.yunker@archboldlibrary.org.

For questions about the commemorative book submissions call Martie Yunker, or businesses able to help purchase Summer Reading Club prizes contact Sonya Huser, both at 419-446-2783.

Archbold Community Library is located at 205 Stryker St.