Delta pool will stay closed

The Delta swimming pool will be closed for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Tuesday. Village officials determined it would stay closed “in the interest of safety and public health.”

The difficulty in achieving mandated sanitizing and social distancing in the pool setting was cited as a major factor in the decision. The mandated reduction in the allowed capacity inside the fenced area of the pool also could present major challenges, such as rotating of children in to the pool area while others are required to wait outside and are likely to congregate.

It was also announced that the village will now allow use of the diamonds and fields used in non-contact sports.

Playgrounds, restrooms, and shelter complexes will remain closed at this time.

Any use of these open facilities will require that teams or individuals must follow recommended guidelines and practices issued by the State of Ohio, Department of Health and Fulton County Health Department.

Questions can be directed to the Village Administrator at 419-822-5300 ext. 101.