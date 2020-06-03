Fulton Co. has had 44 total COVID cases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 44 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That is an increase of nine from last Tuesday. There were 43 confirmed cases and one probable case, as the number of cases slowly increases.

There are 34 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Twenty-two men and 22 women are among the cases.

There have been seven county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 2,282 cases and 252 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 34 cases and two deaths, Williams 55 and one death, and Henry 16 cases.

There were 36,350 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 33,892 confirmed and 2,521 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 6,176 hospitalizations and 1,583 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 2,041 confirmed deaths statewide, with 217 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program and meeting for the Fulton County Genealogical Society scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 has been canceled. They will reschedule the speaker on Ellis Island to a future meeting.

• This year, the traditional Park-O-Rama in Metamora will not be taking place. Instead, there will be a BBQ Chicken carry out on Saturday, Aug. 8.

• The unemployment rate in Fulton County surged during the month of April. According to estimates from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the county’s jobless rate was 21.1%.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

