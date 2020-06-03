Evergreen competing in special Brain Game competition

BOWLING GREEN – A special edition of the BGSU Brain Game academic competition airing June 4 will feature a virtual match up of the final four teams before COVID-19 closed area schools and ended in-person television productions.

The match airs Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. on WBGU-PBS. It also will be available for viewing on YouTube, Facebook and the PBS video app.

Teams to be featured include defending champions Ottawa Hills along with Evergreen, St. Francis de Sales School, and Toledo School for the Arts. They made it to the finals from a field of 32 local high schools.

Each team member participated via a video conference with host Marc Hathaway presiding. In a departure from the usual rules, to accommodate the new format, each team was presented the same set of questions for the first round and then allowed to choose 20 out of 30 questions in round two, allowing the team to play to its strong skill set. The teams did not see each other and do not know the outcome. The winner will be revealed at the end of the program.

“It took some thought and extra production effort, but we had to find a way to end the season,” said Tom Cummings, WBGU-PBS assistant general manager. “We were so close to naming a winner, we couldn’t leave the season without a finale. We owed it to these students who studied so hard during the school year, particularly since so many of their other academic competitions were canceled.”

This is the eighth year for the popular local quiz show hosted by Hathaway. Judge for the season was Dr. Karen Hopkins. Questions cover a range of topics from history, literature, art, science and geography.

Teams interested in participating in the 2020-2021 BGSU Brain Game competition, should contact Cummings via email at ctom@bgsu.edu.