Honoring the fallen

It was scaled down, but Memorial Day was still observed in Swanton on May 25. The Honor Guard visited multiple locations, including the Doughboy Statue in Memorial Park, above. A three-volley salute was performed and “Taps” was played in honor of the fallen.

It was scaled down, but Memorial Day was still observed in Swanton on May 25. The Honor Guard visited multiple locations, including the Doughboy Statue in Memorial Park, above. A three-volley salute was performed and “Taps” was played in honor of the fallen.