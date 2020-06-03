Barnyard exhibit opening at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO — This summer, Toledo Zoo is debuting the Nancy L. and Martin Davidson Barnyard. This new interactive exhibit is designed to be a year-round area where guests can meet alpacas, goats, pigs and other farm animals.

The Barnyard is located just off the zoo’s main plaza on the south side in the historic Lodge. The lodge is one of the zoo’soldest buildings and was originally home to elephants and hippos. Later, the famous giant pandas resided there and, most recently, the building served as an event space.

Now, with over 3,000 square feet of indoor space and 8,000 square feet of outdoor space, the area will offer a fun and educational experience for zoo visitors of all ages. This project is even more special because it was accomplished by the Zoo’s own construction and maintenance departments.

The Barnyard exhibit will be included with zoo admission. In the future, guests will be able to interact with the animals or, for a small fee, feed them.

Zoo supporters can be a part of this new exhibit by purchasing a zoo PAL animal sponsorship for the new residents or a commemorative plaque or bench to be displayed in the new space. Learn more about these donor opportunities at toledozoo.org/donate or by calling the development team at 419-385-5721 ext. 2078.

“The oo’s goal is always to provide the most immersive, hands-on connections to animals for our guests. Bringing back a traditional petting zoo not only provides a new way to interact with animals, but can also help make connections to our food supply and the growing need for sustainability. We invite everyone to experience the Barnyard on their next zoo visit,” said Jeff Sailer, Toledo Zoo president/CEO.