Swanton Council repeals park levy

Swanton Village Council last week followed through on a promise to rescind a park levy if a new levy was approved.

Council approved an emergency ordinance on May 26 to repeal and suspend collection of a 0.5-mill parks levy. A second 0.5-mill levy is expiring.

During the primary election that ended in April, voters approved a 1.2-mill park levy to replace those two levies.

The levy is expected to generate about $80,000 per year, which will go into the Park Fund and is the main source of revenue for operational and maintenance costs at all village-owned parks.

Also at the meeting, Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle announced that the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has ordered improvements at the Main Street railroad crossing.

“The PUCO found and is ordering that Norfolk Southern modify and upgrade the warning devices there,” she said.

Modifications and upgrades will include relocation of warning devices in the southeast quadrant, removal of pedestrian gates, and installation of curbing and LED lights.

The work will be paid by federal funds and is estimated to cost $89,501. The upgrades and modifications are to be completed by May 6, 2021.

They also ordered the trees in front of 95 S. Main St. be removed because it was said they were blocking the warning lights. Hoelze said the height caused an issue and the village is working on placing something else in place of the trees.

Other business

• Council approved first readings of ordinances that continue the process of establishing leaf collection and street lighting assessments. The new assessment amounts will result in an overall decrease of 50 cents per year for property owners.

• Council passed the first reading of an ordinance approving the Law Enforcement Trust Fund Policy. The policy would lay out how the department handles property that is seized, lost or otherwise comes into the custody of the police department.

• Mayor Neil Toeppe announced a youth baseball tournament is planned for June 12-14 at Swanton Memorial Park with social distancing and other guidelines practiced.

• Hoelze gave an update on the Project 10 sewer separation. Work is moving along and she is hoping to see road work begin within the next month.

• The Swanton Rotary Club plans to build a path around the fountain at Pilliod Park. Work could start this month.