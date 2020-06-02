COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas C0urt

Jared R. Irelan, Delta, vs. Holly M. Irelan, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Holly L. Page, Wauseon, vs. Morgan J. Couts, Wauseon, other civil.

Jeramie J. Bishop, Wauseon, vs. Christina L. Bishop, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Deutsche Bank National Trust, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Glen E. Davis II, executor, Napoleon, foreclosure.

McKenzi Z. Kalmbacher, Swanton, vs. Drake R. Kalmbacher, Grand Rapids, Ohio, dissolution of marriage with children.

Rita Bigras, Fayette, vs. Angel Huerta, Archbold, other civil.

Roger Markey, Delta, vs. Amber Bachelder, Delta, other civil.

Robert E. Duff, Walbridge, Ohio, vs. Eagle Express Lines Ltd., South Holland, Ill., worker’s compensation.

Marriage Licenses

Jonathan C. Miller, 23, Delta, unemployed, and Sarah E. Lamb, 20, Delta, fast food.

Nicholas S. Hunt, 25, Delta, mechanic, and Paige J. Green, 24, Delta, agriculture administrative assistant.

Michael J. Roberts, 33, Swanton, quality engineer, and Jennifer N. Reese, 30, Petersburg, Mich., para pro.

Scott A. DeHollander, 49, Swanton, manager, and Dawn R. Patterson, 46, Wauseon, environmental services.

Randy G. Wyse Jr., 32, Wauseon, self-employed, and Stephanie M. Goheen, 34, Wauseon, registered nurse.

Nathaniel E. Bostic, 23, Wauseon, ISB sprayer, and Breeanna M. Neuenschwander, 22, Wauseon, production.

Real Estate Transfers

Douglas D. and Nancy N. Rupp, trustees, to Benjamin P. VanGorden and Taylor M. Kruse, 2626 County Road 21-3, Archbold, $188,000.

Jelidehn LLC to Keeton Investments LLC, 750 Edgewood Drive, Wauseon, $139,250.

Fifth Third Bank to Flip N Ohio LLC, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon, $27,700.

U.S. Bank National Association to Henry Todd and Dawn Thomas Brigelle, 445 Windisch St., Wauseon, $7,501.

First Baptist Church to Sara’s Garden, 854 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $395,000.

Joseph L. Woodring to Brooke A. and Adam M. Hudik, 119 Maple St., Metamora, $15,000.

Gary T. Doyle to 517 South Main LLC, 521 S. Main St., Swanton, $35,000.

Christopher Hallett and Velma R. Hallett to Joanna G. Spiess, 421 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, $100,000.

Gregory A. and Marcia L. Regan to Valentine Farms LLC, 16135 State Hwy. 120, Lyons, $50,000.

James I. Roth, successor trustee, to MC Ripke and Alexander Petersen Mathias, 1204 Lindau St., Archbold, $140,000.

Nellie F. Merillat to Nickolas L. and Micaela A. Wilson, 213 Degroff Ave., Archbold, $109,000.

Vikings Pizzeria LLC to Radel Estate Holdings LLC, 113 E. Morenci St., Lyons, $212,300.

Gregory S. and Tiffany R. Leininger, trustees, to Maple Grove Holdings Ltd., 5222 County Road A, Liberty Center, $710,649.

Gorham Enterprises LLC to David M. and Phyllis A. Johnson, 210 College St., Fayette, $55,000.

Bonnie J. Bittinger, trustee, to Carl T. and Caitlyn G. Bittinger, 13080 State Hwy. 120, Lyons, $55,000.